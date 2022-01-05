FXSpotStream volumes surpass $12 trillion in 2021

FXSpotStream reported a strong performance in December 2021 and a successful year for the company.

December 2021

The multibank FX aggregation service provider for spot FX trading registered an ADV of $42.894 billion in December. This was a 0.25% increase on yearly basis. FXSpotStream has reported a yearly increase each month this year, except one.

On a monthly basis, the ADV decreased 16.77%, following our 3rd highest ever ADV in November 2021.

The overall volume for December reached $986.560 billion, marking a 4.81% YoY rise compared to December 2020.