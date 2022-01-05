FXSpotStream volumes surpass $12 trillion in 2021

FXSpotStream reported a strong performance in December 2021 and a successful year for the company.
December 2021
The multibank FX aggregation service provider for spot FX trading registered an ADV of $42.894 billion in December. This was a 0.25% increase on yearly basis. FXSpotStream has reported a yearly increase each month this year, except one.
On a monthly basis, the ADV decreased 16.77%, following our 3rd highest ever ADV in November 2021.
The overall volume for December reached $986.560 billion, marking a 4.81% YoY rise compared to December 2020.
The December volumes are based on 23 trading days.
The company’s ADV for the year 2021 went up 13.48% to $48.397 billion.
The overall volume for 2021 touched $12.583 trillion, surpassing the $12 trillion mark for the first time in FXSpotStream’s history. The overall volumes also marked a 13.48% increase compared to the previous year.
FXSpotStream highlighted that 2021 was especially successful for the company. Its monthly volumes surpassed $1 trillion seven times last year, compared to only once in previous years.
Last year, FXSpotStream launched of a new low-latency architecture worldwide, bringing improvements to its service’s market data processing times.
