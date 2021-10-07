FXSpotStream Reveals New Microsecond Low-Latency Architecture

FXSpotStream said the new architecture will be deployed worldwide and will deliver “substantial improvements” to its service’s market data processing times. The plan has already started to be implemented at the company’s New York site and will include a complete overhaul of the present infrastructure in place for FSS’ liquidity providers and clients.

Commenting on the announcement, FXSpotStream Co-Founder and CEO Alan Schwarz said:

We have grown tremendously since our launch in 2011 becoming the 3rd largest FX Service by volume with an ADV this year at USD48.5billion. At the same time, we have placed great importance on the speed and quality of our market data distribution. Our aim is to provide our clients plus liquidity providers the best-in-class infrastructure and prioritize the performance and reliability of the service in the same way as our deep product offering. Ensuring that our clients receive pricing and can send orders in a timely manner is of critical importance.

Once production has started in the fourth quarter, a phased rollout will begin in New York, then move onto London and Tokyo in the first quarter of 2022. FXSpotStream stated that it is aiming for market data processing times in all market conditions to not exceed 250 microseconds.

The new architecture will provide scalability, which will allow the service to continue performing at the same level as the company continues to expand.

Adding to his previous comments, Schwarz continued by saying: