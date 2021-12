FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has just published its monthly metrics for November 2021.

The company registered $51.538 billion in average daily volumes in November 2021, replacing October as its third highest ever.

The numbers were 15.8% higher than in November 2020 and 2.15% more than in October 2021. The company noted that it has registered a yearly increase in every month so far this year, except one.