FXSpotStream volumes stabilize with 6.3% MoM increase in ADV

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The company’s Overall Volume in May reached USD$758 billion, up by 1.4% MoM compared to April.
The trading volume was a bit disappointing with a 5.48% decline, compared to May last year when it registered $802 billion. And still almost half of the volumes registered in March 2020 when crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time in any given month since the business was started in 2011.
Societe Generale joined FXSpotStream as liquidity provider earlier in May and became the 15th bank available to clients connected to its price aggregation service. The existing liquidity providers on the service include Barclays, BofA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank AG, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.