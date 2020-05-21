Societe Generale joins FXSpotStream as liquidity provider

LiquidityMatch LLC’s wholly owned subsidiary FXSpotStream LLC announced that Societe Generale has joined FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service as a liquidity provider.

Societe Generale is the 15th bank that provides liquidity for the FXSpotStream’s Service’s clients and second to join this year. The existing liquidity providers on the service include Barclays, BofA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank AG, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Alan F. Schwarz, FXSpotStream CEO, said:

After announcing the addition of Barclays last quarter, we continue the momentum and are pleased to welcome Societe Generale as the 15th liquidity provider on our Service. The addition of Societe Generale complements the liquidity our clients are able to access from the top global FX banks. We expect to have Societe Generale live globally before the end of Q2.

FXSpotStream has also been growing the volumes supported by the service. The company reported significant growth in Q1 2020 with $49.121 billion ADV, 33% rise compared to the same period in 2019. In March the company set a new volume record with ADV reaching $62.4 billion in March, beating February’s prior ADV high of $47.84 billion. FXSpotStream crossed the $1 trillion mark in a single month, with March recording a new monthly volume high of $1.372 trillion and set a new daily record on 9 March $89.6 billion.