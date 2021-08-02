FXSpotStream posts 47.911billion ADV in July

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
FXSpotStream’s total trading volume surpassed $1 trillion for a 5th time in the FX trading provider. In July, the company posted $1.054trillion. The report showed a 13.39% increase compared to the same period last year.
The company’s ADV year-to-date, from January to July 2021, reached $49.459 billion, marking a 15.10% rise compared to the same period last year.
The July ADV numbers are based on 22 trading days.
FXSpotStream recently added FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API, expecting to have its first clients live in the third quarter. Users will have access to more than 70 different Algos and more than 200 parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers.