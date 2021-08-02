FXSpotStream posts 47.911billion ADV in July

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for July 2021.

The company saw $47.911billion in average daily volumes in July 2021, a 2.4% decrease compared to June when it reached $49.09 billion and became the 3rd highest month in the history of the company.

The ADV for July stood at a 18.55% increase year-over-year.