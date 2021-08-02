Menu

FXSpotStream posts 47.911billion ADV in July

Brokers August 2, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for July 2021.

The company saw $47.911billion in average daily volumes in July 2021, a 2.4% decrease compared to June when it reached $49.09 billion and became the 3rd highest month in the history of the company.

The ADV for July stood at a 18.55% increase year-over-year.

FXSpotStream’s total trading volume surpassed $1 trillion for a 5th time in the FX trading provider. In July, the company posted $1.054trillion. The report showed a 13.39% increase compared to the same period last year.

The company’s ADV year-to-date, from January to July 2021, reached $49.459 billion, marking a 15.10% rise compared to the same period last year.

The July ADV numbers are based on 22 trading days.

FXSpotStream recently added FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API, expecting to have its first clients live in the third quarter. Users will have access to more than 70 different Algos and more than 200 parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers.

