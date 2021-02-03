FXCM adds seven new baskets to Stock Baskets offering

Retail FX and CFD broker FXCM Group announced expanding further its Stock Basket offering to customers. The broker had previously introduced a portfolio of Stock Baskets in May 2020 and now they are expanding this offering with the addition of seven new baskets.

At the moment, FXCM offers six Stock Baskets to its retail clients. They include some of the most widely traded companies globally and are made up into the following: Big US Tech (“FAANG”), Esports & Gaming, Biotechnology, Cannabis, China Technology and China E-commerce. These baskets are popular with customers of the company and as a result FXCM are expanding this area with a host of new products.

The newly added sectors include Airlines, Casinos, Travel & Hospitality, US Automotive, US Banks, US E-commerce, and ‘Work From Home’.