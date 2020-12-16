FXCM to continue European operations with CySEC licence

Retail FX and CFD broker, FXCM Group, has obtained a regulatory license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) just ahead of the Brexit transition period expiry.

The locally formed FXCM EU Ltd. Received the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licence on November 23, 2020.

The new licence will cover five domains: http://fxcm.com/eu; http://fxcm.com/fr; http://fxcm.com/it; http://fxcm.com/gr; and http://fxcm.com/es. Although the domain name is the same, FXCM is operating in different European countries with locally translated platforms.