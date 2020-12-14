Exness to attend Dubai Forex Expo with team of robots

This year, Dubai Forex Expo is one of the few in the industry to reach outside of the virtual realm and take place physically. Brokers from around the world are preparing to set up shop and showcase their products and services to retail and B2B attendees.

The global multi-asset broker Exness is one of the sponsors of the event and LeapRate had the opportunity to speak with Exness Regional Director for MENA, Mohamad Ibrahim, who is also a speaker at this year’s expo, to get some inside information on what they have planned.

As the pandemic makes it difficult for many team representatives to travel and attend the expo in person, Exness has hired three Next-Gen Sanbot Max robots to help the team on the ground greet guests and assist them with their needs.