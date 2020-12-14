Exness to attend Dubai Forex Expo with team of robots

This year, Dubai Forex Expo is one of the few in the industry to reach outside of the virtual realm and take place physically. Brokers from around the world are preparing to set up shop and showcase their products and services to retail and B2B attendees.
The global multi-asset broker Exness is one of the sponsors of the event and LeapRate had the opportunity to speak with Exness Regional Director for MENA, Mohamad Ibrahim, who is also a speaker at this year’s expo, to get some inside information on what they have planned.
As the pandemic makes it difficult for many team representatives to travel and attend the expo in person, Exness has hired three Next-Gen Sanbot Max robots to help the team on the ground greet guests and assist them with their needs.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The Exness branded robots, named Forexawy, Crypto and Dahab, will be greeting attendees with face masks and sanitizers, escorting them to the Exness booth, answering questions about the company’s products and services and arranging live video calls with Exness sales representatives. The Exness booth will be also equipped with touchless sensor based interactive technology, with screens controlled by stepping on an indicated spot in front of the screen to trigger dynamic content.
Exness Regional Director for MENA, Mohamad Ibrahim told LeapRate:
Being aware of all the barriers the global pandemic has created but also of the need to be as careful as possible with an event of this kind for the sake of public health and safety, our team at Exness has come up with some innovative ways to make our presence as powerful, but also as responsible as possible.
Ibrahim added:
We really wanted to find a middle ground between providing an uncompromised experience to expo attendees whilst also making them feel safe to be at an event of this scale in light of the concerns they might have due to the pandemic.
The Dubai Forex Expo takes place on December 16 and 17 at the World Trade Center.