Forex Expo Dubai reveal line-up for financial exhibition and conference

Forex Expo has announced the line-up of industry experts for September’s financial exhibition and conference. The event will feature keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions, upcoming trends in trading and investing in financial markets, exploring the opportunities in the trading & investing field.

Event organizer Michael Xuan commented:

Fourth Edition of Forex Expo is likely to be the largest of its kind in the region, As a flagship event, we will host over 5000 in-person attendees and more than 200 companies at Dubai World Trade Center on 29-30 September 2021. Financial experts travelling from more than 25 countries to be a part of this event.

Regional financial institutions such as ADSS Group and Noor capital will join the event along with UAE regulated brokers. European public listed companies NAGA and XTB will also be included. The likes of Accuindex, Equiti, Evest, infinox, Multibank, Orbex and XM will make an appearance with their market analyst delivering insights in global markets. The event gives an opportunity to meet financial brokers like CPT, Deltafx, TNFX and TPGlobal. Fintech company Exness will showcase its financial services at Forex Expo 2021.