Scenarios for 2021 inauguration, is there danger for the dollar?

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

On 20 January 2021, Joe Biden will be sworn in as president of the United States of America and take Donald Trump’s place. Democracy in the USA faces a vulnerable moment every eight, or four years in the case of one-timers, and is dependent on the orderly transition of power from one president to the next.

Donald Trump has complained on Twitter for weeks now about election fraud. He attached the validity of postal votes and challenged the results in few key states. Most importantly however, he hasn’t actually done anything to back up his online rants except make some half-hearted attempts at lawsuits.

Exness Education explores a few options of what could happen over the next few months before the inauguration. The Exness team certainly doesn’t believe this will result in a national crisis as the Secret Service and FBI drag Trump kicking and screaming out of the White House, however a lot could actually happen. The current administration hasn’t cooperated with the Mr Biden’s transition team and that could be a key factor for many financial markets in the coming weeks.

There are three main scenarios that could be identified:

The base case – somewhat disrupted and disorderly transition Unlikely but possible – orderly, smooth transition as seen in 2008 and 2016 Nearly impossible – Donald Trump refuses to leave office

How the choice of president affects the markets

Usually, the financial markets prefer a Republican president. Typically (but not always), Republicans put economic growth that favours Wall Street first rather than Main Street. Issues such as social security, health, education, international relations, civil rights and various other are usually considered as secondary at best. This can be observed to some extent in what happened immediately after 2016’s election:

The dollar made very strong movements upwards against the yen and most other currencies from early November 2016 to President Trump’s inauguration. Participants in American markets expected prosperity for equity markets: deregulation, tax cuts, pressure for easy monetary policy and all the other hallmarks of a Republican in charge.

In most aspects Donald Trump is a ‘turbo Republican’. American stock indices have reached new heights during his presidency, job data and other economic indicators that wouldn’t usually receive specific comment from a sitting president. On the other hand, he also started trade wars with China and other countries which has been disruptive to business.

At the same time, the government’s response to the covid-19 pandemic has been bafflingly inadequate with the strategy moving from hoping it would go away in the beginning to trying to ignore it whenever possible and talking about anything else in the runup to the election.

Covid is also the main factor behind the current uncertainty the financial markets face. No one knows when a vaccine will be available for the public and no one can predict how governments will tighten the measures like lockdowns. A Biden administration will certainly adopt more federal measures against covid, but it’s unclear how quickly it might be able to implement them if the current government refuses as expected to cooperate.

The base case: disorderly transition

Some participants in financial markets had hoped that the base case for the presidential election of a clear win by Joe Biden might be realised. If Biden had won a landslide, Trump wouldn’t have much of legal options. So far, almost all of the lawsuits challenging results of the election have been dropped or dismissed. However, the relatively narrow margin of victory for Biden gives Trump somewhat opportunities to dig his heels in and question the legitimacy of results in some states.