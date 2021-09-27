Exness takes part in Forex Expo Dubai as Diamond and Fintech sponsor

Multi-asset broker Exness has revealed its participation in Forex Expo Dubai as Diamond and Fintech sponsor. The event takes place this week, on 29 and 30 September and its goal is to bring together traders, brokers and speakers. The trading event visitors will be able to network, learn and explore all the new developments in the financial services and fintech world.

Exness will have a prominent presence at Forex Expo as a sponsor and partner of the event. The company’s growing MENA team, led by Regional Manager Mohamad Ibrahim will be there sharing everything related to the leading fintech, its products and innovations. The team will be accompanied by to 8 high-tech robots.