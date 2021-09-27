Exness takes part in Forex Expo Dubai as Diamond and Fintech sponsor

Multi-asset broker Exness has revealed its participation in Forex Expo Dubai as Diamond and Fintech sponsor. The event takes place this week, on 29 and 30 September and its goal is to bring together traders, brokers and speakers. The trading event visitors will be able to network, learn and explore all the new developments in the financial services and fintech world.
Exness will have a prominent presence at Forex Expo as a sponsor and partner of the event. The company’s growing MENA team, led by Regional Manager Mohamad Ibrahim will be there sharing everything related to the leading fintech, its products and innovations. The team will be accompanied by to 8 high-tech robots.
In the press release, shared with LeapRate, Exness confirmed that its Chief Market Analyst Wael Makarem will be giving an talk on US stocks on 29th September at 3.15 p.m. presenting how the US stock market could perform during Q4 2021.
Mohamad Ibrahim commented:
It is incredibly exciting to be, once again, present at a high-calibre financial markets event such as Forex Expo Dubai. It is a unique and important opportunity to connect with traders and other professionals in real life to exchange views and ideas and explore the future of this ever evolving industry.
He continued:
The Exness MENA team, will of course be there, stronger than ever, making new acquaintances and sharing the Exness experience and technology. Talking about technology, it is worth mentioning our Exness robots that really are a testament to the creative, innovative thinking that Exness stands for.