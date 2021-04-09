Exness hit record with March trading volume

Exness has reported a trading volume of $930 billion for March 2021, a record number for the multi-asset brokerage firm. Exness has demonstrated steady growth since May last year, with last month’s high volume prompted by a significant rush of new traders using the platform. The broker has not revealed numbers for demand across its individual asset class.

Since February this year, March’s total volume was reported to have increased by 39% on a month-over-month basis. The most recent volumes were even higher than those reported at the same time last year (a previous record of $785.1 billion back in March 2020), when the whole of the trade industry received a windfall due to market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exness’ trading volume has, in fact, reported an increase each month since May 2020, and although there were months with just marginal gain over previous volumes, the steady trends are a clear example of the broker’s business growth.