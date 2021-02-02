Menu

Exness appoints Damian Bunce as Chief Trading Officer

Executives February 2, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Multi-asset broker Exness has named Damian Bunce as its new Chief Trading Officer. Bunce will focus on managing the Market Making and Liquidity Provider business as the group continues to develop and imporve its core brokerage function.

Bunce brings over 25 years of experience in electronic trading at leading financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital and Sberbank CIB, and was a member of the board of management at Saxo Bank, overseeing its worldwide commercial activities.

He also has extensive experience working across all client segments and asset classes including institutional, B2B, B2B2C and B2C, developing solutions in liquidity and flagship trading products. During his time at Sberbank CIB in Moscow, he was the architect of Russia’s leading eFX platform “Sberbank Markets”, an electronic liquidity provider in USD/RUB.

Exness COO, Maria Fedorova, commented:

Maria Fedorova, Exness
Maria Fedorova
Source: LinkedIn

We are delighted to welcome Damian on board and are confident that he will bring the kind of leadership and expertise which will complement our commitment to excellence. Damian will play a major role in developing our core business and will help us reach our unique potential in the financial markets.

