Exness appoints Damian Bunce as Chief Trading Officer

Multi-asset broker Exness has named Damian Bunce as its new Chief Trading Officer. Bunce will focus on managing the Market Making and Liquidity Provider business as the group continues to develop and imporve its core brokerage function.

Bunce brings over 25 years of experience in electronic trading at leading financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital and Sberbank CIB, and was a member of the board of management at Saxo Bank, overseeing its worldwide commercial activities.