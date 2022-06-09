CMC Markets revenue for FY22 in line with expectation with 31% decline

CMC Markets announced its financial results for the financial year 2022 which ended on 31 March, revealing it has generated £281.9 million in revenue. The numbers were in line with the company’s expectations for the year.

The London-listed broker saw a revenue decline of 31% compared to the previous year when the numbers were boosted by the pandemic-induced volatility. However, the figure was 12% up from pre-pandemic levels.

Lord Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer commented:

I am delighted to report another year of impressive performance from both a strategic and financial standpoint. Excluding the exceptional COVID-19 impacted prior year, which due to market volatility saw unusually significant trading volumes, this is a record net operating income result for the Group.

CMC Markets recorded £92.1 million in pre-tax profits. Compared to last year’s £224 million, this was represented a 59% drop. This figure was also 7% lower from the pre-pandemic year of FY2020.