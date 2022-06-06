Susanne Chishti joins CMC Markets’ Board

CMC Markets today announced the appointment of Susanne Chishti it its Board of directors as a Non-Executive Director. According to the original press release, she has also become a member of the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration and Risk Committees.
Chishti currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of FINTECH Circle. She is also a non-executive director of Crown Agents Bank Limited, JLG Group PLC and LenderWize Limited.
She has previously held non-executive roles at Supply Me Capital PLC, SafeCharge International Group Limited and Kompli Global Limited. Chishti has also served in various roles with Deutsche Bank, Lloyd’s Banking Group, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Accenture.
I am delighted to welcome Susanne to the Board of CMC and we are very much looking forward to working with her. Susanne brings extensive fintech knowledge alongside expertise in technology driven innovation. Her knowledge will be highly beneficial as the Company continues to develop its strategy and enhance its offering to clients.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.