Susanne Chishti joins CMC Markets’ Board

CMC Markets today announced the appointment of Susanne Chishti it its Board of directors as a Non-Executive Director. According to the original press release, she has also become a member of the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration and Risk Committees.

Chishti currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of FINTECH Circle. She is also a non-executive director of Crown Agents Bank Limited, JLG Group PLC and LenderWize Limited.