CMC Markets expects FY22 revenue to reach £280 million

CMC Markets today released a trading update, revealing that the company expects the net revenue income for the financial year 2022, which ended on 31 March, to reach £280 million.

The broker is expecting its annual gross leveraged client income at £288 million, 14% lower than the financial year 2021.

The leveraged trading business, it is expected to report 34% decrease in revenue to around £230 million. The revenue from non-leveraged is expected to be £48 million, which is 12% less than the previous year.

Additionally, the London-based company highlighted that the fourth quarter was its best performing quarter for the financial year 2022. CMC Markets it is expecting its operating costs to reach £173 million, higher than the previous year’s £168 million. The company also noted that the increase in the figure reflects higher personnel costs to deliver strategic objectives.