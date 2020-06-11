CMC markets reports 93% growth in operating income

Peter Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer said:

During these extraordinarily difficult times, I would like to take the opportunity to convey my sympathies to everyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am extremely proud of the resilience and dedication shown by all of my colleagues at CMC, who are contributing to ensuring that our clients are able to trade throughout a period of extraordinarily high volume and volatility in global markets.

The heightened volatility and trading activity resulting from COVID-19 has continued into the first quarter of the financial year, and CMC continue to provide clients with market leading trading platforms and client service. I am also confident that, once the financial world returns to more normal conditions, the Group will continue to build on the underlying growth that was being displayed prior to the pandemic. This, in combination with our stable dividend policy and positive trading outlook, will enable CMC to continue to deliver considerable value to all of our stakeholders.