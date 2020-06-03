CMC Markets integrates its Direct API with Celer Technologies’ trading platform

Liquidity and white label trading solutions provider, CMC Markets Institutional announced an integration of its Direct API with the price distribution and order management platform of eFX trading solutions provider, Celer Technologies.

Richard Elston, head of Institutional at CMC Markets, stated:

Celer Tech’s deployment of the Direct API feed allows our prices for almost 10,000 different instruments, covering a range of indices, commodities, FX pairs, treasuries and singe stock CFDs to be integrated with wider pools of liquidity for those clients who elect to use this service. We see this as being an increasingly popular solution for those customers who are seeking multi-asset exposure, but find themselves constrained by the FX-centric provision of other liquidity providers.

CMC Markets liquidity can be displayed individually, as well as along with that of the other LPs who currently integrate with Celer Technology. Counterparty brokers can connect with the individual liquidity providers the want to use and they have the flexibility to sculpt how the pricing data is integrated with their own trading systems.