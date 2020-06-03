LeapRate
CMC Markets integrates its Direct API with Celer Technologies’ trading platform

Institutional June 3, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Liquidity and white label trading solutions provider, CMC Markets Institutional announced an integration of its Direct API with the price distribution and order management platform of eFX trading solutions provider, Celer Technologies.

Richard Elston, head of Institutional at CMC Markets, stated:

Richard Elston, CMC Markets

Celer Tech’s deployment of the Direct API feed allows our prices for almost 10,000 different instruments, covering a range of indices, commodities, FX pairs, treasuries and singe stock CFDs to be integrated with wider pools of liquidity for those clients who elect to use this service. We see this as being an increasingly popular solution for those customers who are seeking multi-asset exposure, but find themselves constrained by the FX-centric provision of other liquidity providers.

CMC Markets liquidity can be displayed individually, as well as along with that of the other LPs who currently integrate with Celer Technology. Counterparty brokers can connect with the individual liquidity providers the want to use and they have the flexibility to sculpt how the pricing data is integrated with their own trading systems.

Rob Wing of Celer Technologies, said:

CMC’s Direct API has integrated with our own technology stack in a seamless manner. Adding a high profile, multi-asset liquidity provider like this to our own infrastructure provides a real benefit for our clients who want to look beyond their core FX offering. As always we look forward to further growing our liquidity network in the future.

Launched in 2014, Celer Technologies provides modular based solutions to the market supporting clients from their London, Hong Kong and Toronto offices.

