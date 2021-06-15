CFI announces basketball sponsorship in Jordan

Globally regulated trading provider CFI Financial Group has revealed a new set of basketball sponsorship deals in Jordan.
As CFI is looking to strengthen its presence, the company has decided to sponsor Jordan’s National Basketball Team following. The deal reflects CFI’s support for the sports community which goes hand in hand with the company’s customer-centric approach.
The new deal also aims to strengthen CFI’s bond with the Jordan by sponsoring its national team thus, supporting the sport in the country and helping it grow further.
The sponsorship will have the team’s jersey feature the CFI name and the national tournament will now be called the “CFI Premier League” as part of the deal. CFI’s branding will also be displayed in the courts and CFI will be also supporting the women’s and junior basketball teams.
The CEO of CFI Jordan, Loay Azar, commented:
With this partnership, we would like to reinforce our successful presence in Jordan and solidify our bond with the country by supporting a successful local sport that has made all Jordanians proud as a result of the success of its national team which we will sponsor now. At the same time, we are supporting the basketball sport in general in Jordan including the women and junior teams and the national championship which now be called the “CFI Premier League”.
President of the Jordan Basketball Federation, Mohammad Alayyan, said
This is an important event in the march of Jordanian basketball, especially given the difficult times that everyone experienced because of the pandemic; Mr. Hisham Mansour did not hesitate to support and sponsor basketball activities, and we have to make sure they are aware of the important role they hold and their presence as partners, especially since the moral aspect outweighs the material in sports marketing.
He added:
Sports marketing agreements should always be emphasized but this deal is a step that we greatly appreciate, and it is a successful addition to the records of the Basketball Federation. Sports marketing should prove highly beneficial to the company and the Federation and we will do our part in making sure that this partnership is fruitful for the years ahead.
The Secretary-General of the Basketball Federation, Nabeel Abu Ata said:
The partnership contract with CFI highlights their well-directed interest in a successful and highly followed sport like basketball. Given their history and growth, a company such as CFI is the type of partner we seek to build a relationship with for many years.
CFI Financial entered a new sponsorship deal with two of the top Basketball teams in Lebanon (La Sagesse and Riyadi) earlier this year and already has deals with Oliver Rowland, the Nissan e.dams Formula E driver, and the Nissan e.dams Formula E team itself.