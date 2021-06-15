CFI announces basketball sponsorship in Jordan

Globally regulated trading provider CFI Financial Group has revealed a new set of basketball sponsorship deals in Jordan.

As CFI is looking to strengthen its presence, the company has decided to sponsor Jordan’s National Basketball Team following. The deal reflects CFI’s support for the sports community which goes hand in hand with the company’s customer-centric approach.

The new deal also aims to strengthen CFI’s bond with the Jordan by sponsoring its national team thus, supporting the sport in the country and helping it grow further.

The sponsorship will have the team’s jersey feature the CFI name and the national tournament will now be called the “CFI Premier League” as part of the deal. CFI’s branding will also be displayed in the courts and CFI will be also supporting the women’s and junior basketball teams.