CFI adds new markets to its offering

CFI Financial Group continues to expand and improve its offering. The global trading provider announced that it has over 5,000 products available for trading and has added new markets – Hong Kong, The Netherlands and Spain. CFI has also introduced the Chinese Yuan and new crosses for Singapore Dollar, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona.
The expansion remains part of the company’s vision of the brand and has promised new additions in 2021.
CFI offers its clients thousands of CFDs on equities, currencies, commodities, indices and ETFs from a single interface, boosted by zero commissions, competitive spreads and a model which provides low latency and fast execution, especially during fast markets.
Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury commented:
Expanding the range and number of products we offer means our clients have access to an ever increasing stream of opportunities. Today, CFI are among the few companies around the world offering such a wide range of products and we will continue to deliver new initiatives and improvements that will aim, as our slogan says, to Empower Investors by giving the most complete, innovative and competitive services possible.
Demetrios Zamboglou, Group Chief Operating Officer
The drive is on to continue improving our entire suite of products and services. At the beginning of this year, we announced savings for clients by up to 31% and now, the addition of new products expands the horizons investors can benefit from. This is another one in a series of improvements we aim to make in 2021
The company offers thousands of trading products and continuously serves thousands of clients through several regulated entities around the world under the CFI Financial Group.