CFI adds new markets to its offering

CFI Financial Group continues to expand and improve its offering. The global trading provider announced that it has over 5,000 products available for trading and has added new markets – Hong Kong, The Netherlands and Spain. CFI has also introduced the Chinese Yuan and new crosses for Singapore Dollar, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona.

The expansion remains part of the company’s vision of the brand and has promised new additions in 2021.

CFI offers its clients thousands of CFDs on equities, currencies, commodities, indices and ETFs from a single interface, boosted by zero commissions, competitive spreads and a model which provides low latency and fast execution, especially during fast markets.