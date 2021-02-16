CFI extends partnership with Formula E racing driver Oliver Rowland

Online trading services provider CFI Financial Group, announced extending the sponsorship of Oliver Rowland, one of the two drivers behind the Nissan e.dams Formula E team.

Throughout the last year, CFI has sponsored Rowland and considered the partnership fruitful. Even despite setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said the synergy had remained elevated.

The global trading provider stated that it sees opportunities for collaborative success in 2021. After a year of ups and downs and series of business, as well as life lessons, the company expressed its optimism and delight in renewing its partnership with Oliver Rowland who push new boundaries and aims to become world champion in the upcoming season.