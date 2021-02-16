CFI extends partnership with Formula E racing driver Oliver Rowland

Online trading services provider CFI Financial Group, announced extending the sponsorship of Oliver Rowland, one of the two drivers behind the Nissan e.dams Formula E team.
Throughout the last year, CFI has sponsored Rowland and considered the partnership fruitful. Even despite setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said the synergy had remained elevated.
The global trading provider stated that it sees opportunities for collaborative success in 2021. After a year of ups and downs and series of business, as well as life lessons, the company expressed its optimism and delight in renewing its partnership with Oliver Rowland who push new boundaries and aims to become world champion in the upcoming season.
Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.dams Formula E driver commented:
My career to date has been reliant on skill, hard work, determination and a natural given ability to go fast. With these core values and gifts, I’ve been lucky enough to race in one of the leading motorsport series on the planet and successfully too. That being said, all of my dedication and ability have always been underpinned by a fantastic team behind me, supporting my career and helping me to develop as a driver, an ambassador and most importantly as a person. With this is in mind, I’m extremely grateful for the continued support of CFI, who have been a valued and trusted partner during my Formula E career to date. I look forward to driving the CFI brand forward, engaging my fans and educating the Formula E audience of the shared values between myself, CFI and Formula E, most notably; empowerment, responsibility, speed and performance.
Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, co-founders and managing directors of the CFI Financial Group said
We always seek initiatives that not only empowers both parties involved but also the entire community. Oliver’s passion, dedication and enthusiasm to pushing the limits and reaching new heights represent very well what both CFI and Nissan e.dams stand for. It’s an innate type of synergy that is likely to drive success, prosperity and a broader reach while bringing us closer to our vision of becoming the brand for all things investing and trading.
CFI teamed up with then rookie Rowland back in 2019 for a two-year sponsorship and he was a brand ambassador for the company.
Earlier in February, the Group expanded its offering and announced that it has over 5,000 products available for trading and has added new markets – Hong Kong, The Netherlands and Spain. CFI has also introduced the Chinese Yuan and new crosses for Singapore Dollar, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona.