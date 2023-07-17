CFI partners with AI-powered trading platform Capitalise.ai

Global trading provider CFI Financial Group today announced it has decided to take part in the AI trend and is launching third-party trading tool, Capitalise.ai.
Capitalise.ai, is an AI trading platform which allows clients to automate their trading strategies with zero coding. The platform enables users to take advantage of a range of features designed to enhance their trading experience and eliminate human error.
By leveraging the technology developed by Capitalise.ai and powered by CFI, this tool aims to simplify the trading process through code-free automation for clients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
We are excited to introduce Capitalise.ai as a game-changer in the MENA trading landscape. By offering this code-free AI trading technology, we are empowering our clients with the ability to automate their trading strategies effortlessly. This partnership with Capitalise.ai underscores our commitment to providing our clients with the latest and most advanced tools, giving them an exclusive advantage in the market.
The features offered by Capitalise.ai enable clients to optimize their trading potential. Clients have the option to prepare trades in advance or utilize pre-existing strategies. The platform executes automatically positions according to pre-set parameters which ensures timely and precise trade execution. Additionally, Capitalise.ai monitors the market for potential trading opportunities and promptly notifies clients when market conditions align with their predefined strategies.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.