CFI partners with AI-powered trading platform Capitalise.ai

Global trading provider CFI Financial Group today announced it has decided to take part in the AI trend and is launching third-party trading tool, Capitalise.ai.

Capitalise.ai, is an AI trading platform which allows clients to automate their trading strategies with zero coding. The platform enables users to take advantage of a range of features designed to enhance their trading experience and eliminate human error.

By leveraging the technology developed by Capitalise.ai and powered by CFI, this tool aims to simplify the trading process through code-free automation for clients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.