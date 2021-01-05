CFI Financial group reduces spreads by up to 31% on various instruments

Global trading provider CFI Financial Group has just announced reducing the spreads further across various instruments. The reduction is going to be up to 31% with some financial products now reaching zero spreads.
This is part of the company’s ongoing effort to improving its brand for investing and trading. The move comes at a time when volatility is rising across the financial markets given the continuous uncertainty felt around the world.
Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury commented:
The latest improvement is only the latest of a series of ongoing positive changes that we aim to continuously apply. Decreasing trading costs creates a more favourable environment especially for active traders who are constantly opening and closing positions in the markets. After all, our mission is to deliver ultra-competitive conditions and by tweaking our business model when the opportunity arises, we get closer to providing what traders truly and exactly require
With the technology present at CFI, it’s only a matter of time before further reductions are introduced. It’s among the most important factors that traders look for when trying to find the right provider for them and while everyone will find great value with CFI, frequent traders will benefit the most from such changes.