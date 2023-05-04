CFI Financial reports strong Q1 results

Multi-asset broker CFI Financial has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting a record performance across all key metrics.

According to the official press release, the firm’s trading volumes have increased by a 57% compared to the same period in 2022. The number of active accounts has jumped 157% from Q1 2022 and new accounts have grown by 68%.

Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, the Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, said: