CFI Financial reports strong Q1 results

Multi-asset broker CFI Financial has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting a record performance across all key metrics.
According to the official press release, the firm’s trading volumes have increased by a 57% compared to the same period in 2022. The number of active accounts has jumped 157% from Q1 2022 and new accounts have grown by 68%.
Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, the Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, said:
We are thrilled to report another outstanding quarter, with record-breaking performance across all key metrics.
CFI Financial has recently undertaken strategic expansion initiatives, including the complete acquisition of the Egyptian brokerage firm El Mahrousa, which has since been rebranded as CFI. Furthermore, the company has introduced a new trading app and is devoted to developing innovative products and tools that can improve the trading experience for its clients.
The broker highlighted that it intends to broaden its market presence in 2023 by exploring new markets and extending its financial technology and expertise to traders across the globe. These actions are anticipated to be crucial in expanding the company’s market outreach and fueling growth in previously untapped regions.
Mansour and Fakhoury added:
We are proud of our achievements so far, but we know that there is always more to be done. We are committed to delivering the best possible service to our clients, and we are confident that our ongoing investments in our infrastructure and technology will continue to drive our growth towards more and better.
