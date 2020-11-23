CFI brings its offering to over 1500 trading products

Global trading provider CFI Financial Group announced the addition of new CFDs on Stocks and ETFs alongside the wide scope of forex, metals, energies, indices & other products currently tradable to bring the total number of products available to over 1500 products.
The additional products are step in the direction of making more opportunities available across the financial markets by offering a broader and more diverse access. In addition, this expansion aligns with CFI’s aim to offer innovative and competitive trading services.
CFI plans to further expand its offering with thousands of additional products and is already a quick-rising brand in the industry in terms of added value alongside the added access offered to clients.
Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury said:
Providing our clients with broader access means allowing them to benefit from an increase in diversity and opportunities, a feat that is of utmost importance to us. At this point, CFI is among the few companies offering such a wide range and we aim to expand it further while maintaining the quality of access and the competitive trading conditions offered. By 2021, the number of products available on our platforms should be well in the thousands, positioning us as a major financial provider and an all-around brand in the industry.
Adding new products is the cornerstone of availing opportunities to our clients. This is just the beginning of a series of additions that will likely see our platforms hosting thousands of products by 2021.