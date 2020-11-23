CFI brings its offering to over 1500 trading products

Global trading provider CFI Financial Group announced the addition of new CFDs on Stocks and ETFs alongside the wide scope of forex, metals, energies, indices & other products currently tradable to bring the total number of products available to over 1500 products.

The additional products are step in the direction of making more opportunities available across the financial markets by offering a broader and more diverse access. In addition, this expansion aligns with CFI’s aim to offer innovative and competitive trading services.

CFI plans to further expand its offering with thousands of additional products and is already a quick-rising brand in the industry in terms of added value alongside the added access offered to clients.