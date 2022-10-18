CFI Financial sees 155% jump in new customer accounts in last three quarters

Multi-asset broker CFI Financial today revealed it has witnessed record numbers in trading volumes for the first three quarters of the year.

According to the official announcement, the company registered 155% jump in new customer acquisitions for the first nine months of the year.

Over the last few years, the broker has seen rapid growth and trading records in September and the third quarter of the year.

The broker highlighted that trading volumes surged 94% in 2022 and the number of active accounts has increased by 80% during the same period.