CFI Financial sees 155% jump in new customer accounts in last three quarters

Steffy Bogdanova
October 18, 2022 2:37 pm

Multi-asset broker CFI Financial today revealed it has witnessed record numbers in trading volumes for the first three quarters of the year.

According to the official announcement, the company registered 155% jump in new customer acquisitions for the first nine months of the year.

Over the last few years, the broker has seen rapid growth and trading records in September and the third quarter of the year.

The broker highlighted that trading volumes surged 94% in 2022 and the number of active accounts has increased by 80% during the same period.

 

Since the beginning of the year, the Group has expanded its executive team adding industry expertise, and accelerating the introduction of new financial products to market.

CFI Financial Group’s Founders and Managing Directors, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, said:

Hisham Mansour, CFI

Hisham Mansour

First of all, we are very proud of the entire CFI team for the amazing commitment to helping attain breakthrough results this year. “We have been investing in technology, human resources, and marketing to support our growth plans. This is something we will continue doing in the coming years, in addition to expanding our presence into new markets while staying focused on bringing a world-class trading experience to our customers.

CFI noted that it plans to launch new expansions soon such as new licenses and new offices in MENA, Africa, and Latin America.

