Karim Malas leaves Amana Capital, becomes Global Head of Operations at CFI Dubai

CFI has hired Karim Malas as its new Global Head of Operations, based in Dubai.
Malas joins CFI from Amana Capital where he served as Director of Operations. He spent nearly 9 years in the company, having previously been in the role of Customer Service Manager.
The news was announced on Malas’s LinkedIn profile, where he wrote:
Karim Malas Source: LinkedIn
After eight great years, Friday, September 16, marked my last day at amana. I want to thank everyone that helped me flourish in my role and taught me more than I ever thought possible. While I am sad to close the door on this career chapter, I’m thrilled to announce that I joined the leading online broker CFI Dubai as their Global Head of Operations.
I am so excited and looking forward to diving into this new journey headfirst, ready to learn and grow. Thank you very much to Hisham Mansour , Eduardo Fakhoury, and the rest of the @cfi team that I’ve connected with for helping me through this process!
Malas brings to his new CFI role over ten years of industry experience having worked with multiple other brokerage brands before.
He started his career as Customer Service Manager at AM Financials in 2010. He later joined Accurate Investment Brokers in the same role before moving to Amana Capital in 2014.
Earlier this year, CFI announced Spanish football player Pep Guardiola as brand ambassador.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.