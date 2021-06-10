CFD broker TMGM obtains FMA license in New Zealand

Global Online Trading Platform TMGM has strengthened its market position as the CFD broker by securing an FMA license in New Zealand as part of the company’s global expansion strategy.
TMGM announced its plans for expansion globally in late 2020. Entering the New Zealand market was a natural choice for the Australian-based company, being a close match to their current customer base.
According to the official announcement TMGM, considers the new license a major win. The thorough regulation in New Zealand, the license from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) will give the broker full permission to operate in the market, which poses a significant potential growth.
This is a key milestone for TMGM. Expanding our global reach has been an important focus for us. Since the success of the Australian Open sponsorship, widening our reach was a natural step for us in this journey. Securing the FMA license further solidifies our commitment to expanding our offering for New Zealand clients.
The strategic move is not only significant to the expansion of the company’s market protection but it also strengthens the broker’s position in the Forex and CFD online trading industry. TMGM increased its brand visibility recently with the sponsorship of the Australian Open tennis tournament.
CEO, Lee Yu, noted that more licenses are planned in the near future, to further enhance TMGM’s global presence.
Currently, TMGM combines CFD trading opportunities across 7 asset classes with access to over 15,000 products such as forex, shares, precious metals, energies and indices. The broker has offices in 3 continents and generates a monthly turnover of over $140 billion.