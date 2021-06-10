CFD broker TMGM obtains FMA license in New Zealand

Global Online Trading Platform TMGM has strengthened its market position as the CFD broker by securing an FMA license in New Zealand as part of the company’s global expansion strategy.

TMGM announced its plans for expansion globally in late 2020. Entering the New Zealand market was a natural choice for the Australian-based company, being a close match to their current customer base.

According to the official announcement TMGM, considers the new license a major win. The thorough regulation in New Zealand, the license from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) will give the broker full permission to operate in the market, which poses a significant potential growth.