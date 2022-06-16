BUX announces fractional investing in AEX-listed companies

European mobile broker BUX today revealed fractional investing in all AEX-listed companies. The move is in cooperation with investment app ABN AMRO Clearing.

The announcement follows the introduction of fractional European ETFs, again in partnership with ABN AMRO Clearing.

Fractional investing

The introduction of fractional investing enables investors to buy a part of a share instead of the whole share. Companies with relatively high price tags like fintech giant Adyen and chip machine manufacturer ASML, become more accessible to investors with a smaller budget.