BUX teams up with ABN AMRO Clearing Bank to offer fractional European ETFs

Amsterdam-based neo broker BUX today announced that its clients can now invest in fractional European ETFs outside of an investment plan.

In partnership with ABN AMRO Clearing Bank, BUX has built technology which allows it to offer fractional investing in European ETFs. The new feature comes after the company introduced fractional investing to its clients in January 2022.

Fractional European ETF investing

The introduction of fractional European ETFs enables clients to invest with an amount as low as €10. European ETFs with a higher price tag like the S&P 500 Index which usually costs €80, become more accessible to investors with a smaller budget. This allows investors, regardless of their budget, to invest in different ETFs with reduced risk by being able to diversify their portfolios.