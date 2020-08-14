Centrum Markets and Trading Central announce partnership

Brokerage firm Centrum Markets announced teaming up with research and analysis provider Trading Central. Centrum Markets is No Dealing Desk broker which employs the straight-through processing (STP) business model.
The collaboration with Trading central is another step for Centrum Markets to fulfill their commitment to clients to offer a large range of opportunities for them. The launch will give Centrum Market partners free access to expert investment analytics and analyst research and allow them to make better-informed trading decisions.
Chris Theodorou, Centrum Market’s CEO commented:
We are extremely pleased to be offering this premium service to our clients. This is yet another step towards fulfilling our promise of operating using a customer-centric philosophy and proves that Centrum Markets, as an STP broker is indeed on traders’ side.
The addition of Trading Central’s services will give traders 24 hour coverage and will include forex news about various instruments from 85 markets. Professional analysts will also assist with continuous assessment of the market and with their expert analysis, investors will be able to identify trading opportunities more quickly and easily.
Trading Central is a one-stop-shop for investment decision support. The company offers several online broker solutions that utilise a fusion of automated AI analytics and registered investment adviser expertise.