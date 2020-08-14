Centrum Markets and Trading Central announce partnership

Brokerage firm Centrum Markets announced teaming up with research and analysis provider Trading Central. Centrum Markets is No Dealing Desk broker which employs the straight-through processing (STP) business model.

The collaboration with Trading central is another step for Centrum Markets to fulfill their commitment to clients to offer a large range of opportunities for them. The launch will give Centrum Market partners free access to expert investment analytics and analyst research and allow them to make better-informed trading decisions.