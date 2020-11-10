Solitics integrates with third-party content providers Trading Central, AutoChartist and others

Solitics’ integration with third-party content providers allows brokers to provide added value to their traders in need of up-to-date information on the commodities they invest in. Solitics makes data from third-party tools such as Trading Central, AutoChartist and SignalCentre accessible in real time

Trading regulation prevents brokers from offering bonuses, making it important for them to provide added value. Solitics helps them with that by enabling them to leverage the power of data in one place. Companies that are using Solitics today generate over 15% growth in revenue and increasing customer conversion and retention rates due to Solitics’ ability to integrate with any data source, including third-party content providers.

The third-party content providers offer API and integration options to brokers, however, the process presents other challenges. Integration with these tools requires brokers to invest significant resources and time in development and QA. Even after integration, using that data becomes another challenge. Presenting the information to the right traders based on their interests, at the right time and on the right channels.

This is where Solitics comes in to help brokers access and use the data they have obtained properly so that they can benefit from it.