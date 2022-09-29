Advanced Markets UK’s revenue up 13% in 2021

Advanced Markets Group’s FCA-regulated subsidiary, Advanced Markets (UK) Limited, has released its trading volumes for the financial year 2021, ending 31 December. During the last year, the company turned a profit and registered an increase in revenue.

According to its Companies House filing, Advanced Markets UK’s revenue stood at $1.29 million in 2021. This was more than a 13% jump, compared to the previous year.

During the past year, the administrative costs reached $1.31 million from $1.28 million. Even so, the UK arm of the Group earned $49,850 from other operating income sources. Furthermore, the operating profit for the year came in at $29,900, compared to an operating loss of $136,487 in 2020.