Advanced Markets refresh their brand

The Advanced Markets Group today announced finalizing a refresh of the brands corporate identity. As part of the move, the broker showcased a new logo with a modernized font, an enhanced color palate and a new website.
The decision to breathe new life in to the brand identity follows the company’s boosted product offering. The brokers has placed focus on its trading infrastructure via anonymous, low-latency access to multi-bank, multi-asset liquidity and support services.
Anthony Brocco, Founder and CEO of the Advanced Markets group, commented:
We’re proud to be making this announcement after seeing the Advanced Markets brand evolve for over a decade and become one of the world’s leading brokers with an unrivalled reputation. We want to continue to go above and beyond by providing our clients with the best possible trading experience when being part of the international financial markets. The brand refresh does this as it incorporates our company’s core values which are to deliver an advanced trading experience in the most transparent and efficient way possible.
The rebrand is a key element of Advanced Markets’ global expansion strategy. The company noted in the official announcement shared with LeapRate that the new brand message can easily be carried across established, as well as emerging markets as the broker rapidly expands into new regions. The broker said that an important aspect when developing the new brand was that it is recognisable and relatable in multiple markets and languages.