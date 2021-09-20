Menu

Advanced Markets sees $1.15 million turnover in FY20

Brokers September 20, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Advanced Markets Group’s subsidiary, Advanced Markets (UK) Limited has released its trading volumes for the financial year 2020, ending 31 December. The firm reported significant gains in the yearly numbers.

According to a Companies House filing, Advanced Markets UK’s revenue stood at nearly $1.15 million in 2020. This was more than an 80% jump, compared to $637,070 the company reported during the previous year.

Advanced Markets sees 80% rise in turnover in FY20
Share via

The firm reported Net profit of $111,367 for FY2020.

The official statement said:

The results for the period were in line with the expectations of the directors. The combination of changes in regulations and historical lows in the volatility of the markets slowed the initial growth pattern that they were expecting. However, their long-term commitment remains. Fiscal year 2021 started well, and the directors continued to expect positive returns moving forward.

Last month, Advanced Markets Group revealed its enhanced partnership with Centroid Solutions.

Related News

X
Apeiron Investment Group joins the largest equity financing round of NAGA Group…BrokersAfter this investment, the number of members of the Supervisory Board will be grow from four to five at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The compa…

Advanced Markets sees $1.15 million turnover in FY20

0
Send this to a friend