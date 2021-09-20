Advanced Markets sees $1.15 million turnover in FY20

Advanced Markets Group’s subsidiary, Advanced Markets (UK) Limited has released its trading volumes for the financial year 2020, ending 31 December. The firm reported significant gains in the yearly numbers.
According to a Companies House filing, Advanced Markets UK’s revenue stood at nearly $1.15 million in 2020. This was more than an 80% jump, compared to $637,070 the company reported during the previous year.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The firm reported Net profit of $111,367 for FY2020.
The official statement said:
The results for the period were in line with the expectations of the directors. The combination of changes in regulations and historical lows in the volatility of the markets slowed the initial growth pattern that they were expecting. However, their long-term commitment remains. Fiscal year 2021 started well, and the directors continued to expect positive returns moving forward.