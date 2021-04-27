ActivTrades turnover more than doubles in 2020

Online brokerage ActivTrades has revealed its annual results for 2020 with record turnover and profit, resulting from increased trading volumes from existing users and a surge in new clients.

The brokerage reported that 2020 registered the best results ever in its 20 years. Profit before tax reached £21.8 million, which stood at £18.8 million after tax. Turnover more than doubled year on year with a record £46.5 million.

ActivTrades’s outlook for the next year looks equally positive with a promising first quarter.