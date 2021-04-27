ActivTrades turnover more than doubles in 2020

Online brokerage ActivTrades has revealed its annual results for 2020 with record turnover and profit, resulting from increased trading volumes from existing users and a surge in new clients.
The brokerage reported that 2020 registered the best results ever in its 20 years. Profit before tax reached £21.8 million, which stood at £18.8 million after tax. Turnover more than doubled year on year with a record £46.5 million.
ActivTrades’s outlook for the next year looks equally positive with a promising first quarter.
We are extremely pleased with this strong set of results and grateful to our growing number of clients for choosing us as their trusted brokerage. Providing excellent customer service and developing state-of-the-art technology are at the core of our business. We will keep innovating to ensure we provide our customers a superior trading experience.
The strong results reflect the increase market volatility in financial markets during the last year, and especially in March and April 2020.
Launched in 2018, ActivTrades platform also saw a significant rise in new clients.
New client funding saw a 31% rise in 2020 on yearly basis and helped increase the total number of clients actively trading at the end of the year by 9% YoY.
As a response to its growing global client base, ActivTrades continued to establish branches outside of its headquarters in London. At the end of last year, the company added a new Luxembourg office, which has ensured a seamless transition for European clients post-Brexit, and joins ActivTrades’ other bases in Milan, Sofia and Nassau.