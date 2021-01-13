ActivTrades adds commission-free equities trading to its offering

The brokerage announced it will not charge transaction fees on all the European, UK and US stocks it offers for non-leveraged retail investors nor will there be any swap rate charges for maintaining positions overnight. This provides an opportunity for clients to diversify their portfolios without incurring costs.

Traders will also be able to take advantage from so-called fractional trading, which allows them to buy a fraction of a certain share. This will enable smaller players to gain without having to overcommit their available capital. For instance, an individual can buy 1/100th of an Amazon share, costing around $30 rather than a full share that would cost more than $3,000 currently.

Alex Pusco, CEO of ActivTrades said:

We’re constantly working to offer our customers the best service and make trading as easy and as cost-effective as possible. Zero commission on equities is the cherry on the cake with our platform offering a large majority of listed assets, including more than a thousand CFDs, tradable at the best price execution. With the volatility of last year showing no sign of slowing in 2021, these removal of fees makes it the ideal time for new investors to enter the markets.

This year, ActivTrades will celebrate its 20th birthday since launching in 2001. In 2020 the brokerage enjoyed a record year with the surge in volatility on markets, as well as the success of its ActivTrader platform sharply increasing revenue. Headquartered in London, the brokerage recently opened an office in Luxembourg that will be its European hub following the UK’s exit from the European Union. The addition complements ActivTrades’ office in Nassau, Bahamas to serve clients across the world.