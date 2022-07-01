ActivTrades sees £32 million revenue in H1

Multi-asset global broker ActivTrades has released its financial metrics for the first half of the financial year 2022. The company saw a drop in its results compared to the extreme market volatility of 2020.

London-headquartered ActivTrades revealed in a press release shared with LeapRate that it has witnessed a steady market recovery. Its estimated revenues reached £32 million in the first half of the year and the profit before tax stood at £19 million.

Additionally, the company saw a surge of new clients in H1 and a sizeable increase in trading volumes from existing clients. ActivTrades reported that the “year is shaping up to be very positive”.