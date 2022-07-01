ActivTrades sees £32 million revenue in H1

Multi-asset global broker ActivTrades has released its financial metrics for the first half of the financial year 2022. The company saw a drop in its results compared to the extreme market volatility of 2020.
London-headquartered ActivTrades revealed in a press release shared with LeapRate that it has witnessed a steady market recovery. Its estimated revenues reached £32 million in the first half of the year and the profit before tax stood at £19 million.
Additionally, the company saw a surge of new clients in H1 and a sizeable increase in trading volumes from existing clients. ActivTrades reported that the “year is shaping up to be very positive”.
ActivTrades recently enhanced its in-house trading platform ActivTrader with the sought-after Trading View integration. The platform offers desktop, Android, and iOS users a number of chart functionalities and indicators.
We are delighted that the business continues to grow and develop, demonstrated by these excellent half year results which we attribute to our growing client base, increased trading volumes and continued development of our platforms. Our continuous investment in new technologies and top talent, providing our customers with the best possible trading conditions, is what makes ActivTrades the number one choice for many traders around the world.
