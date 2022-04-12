ActivTrades partners with Conv.rs to strengthen client engagement

Global forex broker ActivTrades has partnered with Conv.rs, a personalized customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve inbound communication and increase engagement with clients.
The collaboration will help ActivTrades to better engage with its clients. It will provide traders with the ability to reach an ActivTrades representative directly from their messaging application of choice like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Facebook Messenger.
Alessandro Gho, Director of ActivTrades said:
Being able to respond in a timely manner is what could set any business apart from the competition. We live in times when conversations are digitalized, and harnessing that power gives us the opportunity to communicate with our clients more effectively. Conv.rs will allow us not only to improve how we talk to customers, but also boost their engagement with our brand.