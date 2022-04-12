ActivTrades partners with Conv.rs to strengthen client engagement

Being able to respond in a timely manner is what could set any business apart from the competition. We live in times when conversations are digitalized, and harnessing that power gives us the opportunity to communicate with our clients more effectively. Conv.rs will allow us not only to improve how we talk to customers, but also boost their engagement with our brand.

The collaboration will help ActivTrades to better engage with its clients. It will provide traders with the ability to reach an ActivTrades representative directly from their messaging application of choice like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Facebook Messenger.

Gho went on to say that the company was looking for an easy to implement, no-code business application and that motivated the choice of Conv.rs. Its chat allows ActivTrades to reach more customers, faster and in a more efficient manner.

Enis Mehmet, CCO of Conv.rs, further commented:

With ActivTrades having multiple locations that service different languages, we needed to work closely with the team to properly map out their specific needs. Thankfully, they were a joy to work with, and hand-in-hand with the Conv.rs technology, we were able to deploy it easily. ActivTrades can now meet their clients where they are, no matter where they are.

Earlier this year, the company announced launching a new ETF for Latin its American clients.