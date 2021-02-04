TMGM sponsors tennis player Alexander Zverev for The Australian Open

TMGM announced an exclusive partnership with German tennis star, Alexander Zverev, ‘Sasha’. The CFD trading platform is also the official sponsor of The Australian Open tennis tournament.
TMGM and Sascha will both donate to a local Australian charity for every ace that the German tennis player will hit during AO21. The announcement comes just days before the tournament kickoff on 8 February 2021.
Only 23 years old, Zverev is already at the top of the tennis ranks. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranked No. 3 in the world and he has beena permanent fixture in the top 10 worldwide since July 2017. Zverev has 13 ATP titles in singles and two in doubles under his belt.
He’s a talented tennis icon, and placing the TMGM logo on an athlete’s uniform is no small matter – we’re confident in our choice! Sascha is an incredible athlete, and his speed aligns perfectly with the speed advantage of our brand DNA.
The partnership between TMGM and Alexander Zverev is a strategic move that further elevates the significant multi-year partnership deal that the company already has with the Australian Open.
Now the TMGM logo will be on the Speed Serve during the tournament, and it will also be featured on Sascha’s jacket and training t-shirt, as well as on his coaches’ (his father, Alexander Zverev Sr.) and team members’ hats.
TMGM’s VIP Clients and Guests will have the opportunity to attend a Meet&Greet and jumbo ball signing with the tennis star. TMGM will host an upcoming Forex Webinar, and some fans will have the chance to ask Sascha questions during the live Webinar.