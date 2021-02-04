TMGM sponsors tennis player Alexander Zverev for The Australian Open

TMGM announced an exclusive partnership with German tennis star, Alexander Zverev, ‘Sasha’. The CFD trading platform is also the official sponsor of The Australian Open tennis tournament.

TMGM and Sascha will both donate to a local Australian charity for every ace that the German tennis player will hit during AO21. The announcement comes just days before the tournament kickoff on 8 February 2021.

Only 23 years old, Zverev is already at the top of the tennis ranks. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranked No. 3 in the world and he has beena permanent fixture in the top 10 worldwide since July 2017. Zverev has 13 ATP titles in singles and two in doubles under his belt.