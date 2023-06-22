eToro sings new partnership deal with Premiership Rugby

Social trading company eToro has partnered with English professional rugby union league Premiership Rugby in a new sponsorship deal for next match season.

This collaboration allows eToro to enhance its sports sponsorship footprint in the UK and connect with fresh demographics. By already establishing itself as a sponsor of Premier League football teams, eToro is now poised to expand further and reach new audiences.

The partnership with Premiership Rugby presents a chance to engage with the swiftly expanding retail investor community in the UK, along with eToro’s user base of 3.7 million registered users in the country. This collaboration opens up avenues for connecting and fostering relationships with these audiences.