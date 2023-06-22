eToro sings new partnership deal with Premiership Rugby

Social trading company eToro has partnered with English professional rugby union league Premiership Rugby in a new sponsorship deal for next match season.
This collaboration allows eToro to enhance its sports sponsorship footprint in the UK and connect with fresh demographics. By already establishing itself as a sponsor of Premier League football teams, eToro is now poised to expand further and reach new audiences.
The partnership with Premiership Rugby presents a chance to engage with the swiftly expanding retail investor community in the UK, along with eToro’s user base of 3.7 million registered users in the country. This collaboration opens up avenues for connecting and fostering relationships with these audiences.
Under the terms of the deal, eToro’s branding will be visible at all matches and through on-screen graphics on ITV. In addition, eToro will assume sponsorship of the insightful and results-driven feature called “Premiership Predictor” by Premiership Rugby. This collaboration entails eToro’s branding being prominently displayed on screen and in social media graphics prior to matches.
Mark Brittain, Chief Commercial Officer at Premiership Rugby said:
eToro has a proven commitment to sports sponsorship and we are thrilled to begin this relationship with one of the leading trading platforms. This partnership will see Premiership Rugby reach exciting new audiences as our league continues to attract the next generation of fans to our sport.
Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen, Director of Marketing at eToro commented:
eToro has been built on its community of investors and rugby is a sport with community at its heart. This natural synergy makes it a perfect partnership for us as we look to build on the sports sponsorship presence we’ve already established across European club football and international rugby. Working with such a prestigious and high profile partner as Premiership Rugby means more exposure and hopefully, greater participation for both parties.
Additionally, eToro and Premiership Rugby will jointly initiate a social media competition. This contest will provide participants with an opportunity to win four tickets to the upcoming Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final held next year.