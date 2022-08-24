Hantec Markets to sponsor Haas F1 Team through 2023 season

FX and CFDs broker Hantec Markets today revealed it has signed a sponsorship agreement with Haas F1 team to be the official online trading partner.
The announcement comes before this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.
According to the official press release shared with LeapRate, the operator of a trading platform for CFDs will sponsor the team through the 2023 F1 season.
Currently, the Haas F1 Team holds a seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship with 34 points, the announcement detailed.
As per the partnership agreement, Hantec Markets’ brand logo will be featured on the Haas race car on the nose of the car. Full branding will also be displayed in the Haas team garage. Furthermore, the Hantec logo will also be appear on the uniforms of Haas drivers Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen.
We’re delighted to welcome Hantec Markets and we look forward to a productive working partnership for the rest of the 2022 F1 season and beyond. Hantec Markets provides innovation for people in emerging economic markets so that they are able to unlock their full financial potential. It’s similar to the type of collaboration that goes on in our garage. We want to provide our drivers with that type of innovation so that they can unlock the fastest car on the track.
Nader Nurmohamed, Chief Operating Officer of Hantec Markets, added:
Nader Nurmohamed Source: LinkedIn
Hantec Markets and Haas are both global brands that strive for speed and perfection in some of the most competitive environments. The integrity, passion and family feel of the Haas F1 Team has been the driving force behind their achievement and future goals. Hantec Markets shares this ethos and has embroidered the same in tailoring our services to our client’s needs. We strive to provide an unrivaled trading experience to our customers, with the same attention to detail and service that Guenther, and Haas brings to each race.
Meanwhile, Hantec Markets also unveiled a global rebrand campaign earlier in August. The campaign includes a new website and a renewed growth strategy to direct the next phase of the company’s development.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.