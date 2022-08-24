Hantec Markets to sponsor Haas F1 Team through 2023 season

FX and CFDs broker Hantec Markets today revealed it has signed a sponsorship agreement with Haas F1 team to be the official online trading partner.

The announcement comes before this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

According to the official press release shared with LeapRate, the operator of a trading platform for CFDs will sponsor the team through the 2023 F1 season.

Currently, the Haas F1 Team holds a seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship with 34 points, the announcement detailed.