Trust Capital Investment, Stone Financial Corp and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Trust Capital Investment, Stone Financial Corp, TOPRATEDBONDS, UK Bonds Centre, UK Bond Dictionary, Clean Energy Reports, Safe Bonds, UK Bond Advisory, Renewable Energy Reports, UK Bond Advisory and Renewable Energy Reports.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Trust Capital Investment
Address: Suite 1, 5 Percy Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1DG; Quai du Seujet 12, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
Telephone: +41225093180
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.trustcapitalinv.com
Stone Financial Corp
Address: The Marunouchi Building, 2 Chome-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-6390, Japan
Telephone: +8 134 540 0413
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.stonefinancialcorp.com
TOPRATEDBONDS
Website: toprated-bonds.com
UK Bonds Centre
Address: 26 Old Bailey, London EC4 7HW
Website: Ukbond-centre.com
UK Bond Dictionary
Address: 10 Gresham street London EC2V7JD
Website: ukbonddictionary.com
Clean Energy Reports
Address: Thames House, 24 Hamhaugh Island, Surrey TW17 9LP
Telephone: 0203 026 5730
Website: https://cleanenergyreports.co.uk
Safe Bonds
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, England, WC2H 9JQ
Website: https://compare.bestfixedratebonds.co.uk/
UK Bond Advisory
Address: Palestra House London SE1 8AA
Website: www.ukbondadvisory.com
Renewable Energy Reports
Address: One Canada Square London E14 5AB
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.renewableenergyreports.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:
