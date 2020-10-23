Liverpool Victoria Financial Services, Fidelity International and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Liverpool Victoria Financial Services, Fidelity International, romeinparis, ICB Capital, First Rate Bonds, ICB Capital, British Cash Loan, Bit Trading, Bitrend, YLP & Co, Pibexa, Search Investments Now, General Investment Partners, Meritkapital.co and Lending Expert.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Liverpool Victoria Financial Services (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 01202985193
Email: [email protected]
Website: buy.highyieldinvestmentbond.com
Fidelity International / Fidelity plc (Clone of FCA authorised firm, recognised product and UK registered company)
Telephone: 02038076755
Email: [email protected]
romeinparis
Telephone: 07393202175
Instagram: @romeinparis
ICB Capital
Address: Street 1615, No:20/A, floor 36, Apt 315, Aerodrom, Skopje, Republic Of North Macedonia, and Mito Hadzivasilev Jasmin, Skopje 1000, Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia
Telephone: 01224928555, 012249801442, 07723720162, 07472874193, +902127068068
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.icb-capital.com, www.icbcapital.net
First Rate Bonds
Website: firstratebonds.co.uk
ICB Capital
Address: Street 1615, No:20/A, floor 36, Apt 315, Aerodrom, Skopje, Republic Of North Macedonia, and Mito Hadzivasilev Jasmin, Skopje 1000, Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia
Telephone: 01224928555, 012249801442, 07723720162, 07472874193, +902127068068
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.icb-capital.com, www.icbcapital.net
British Cash Loan
Address: 8 St Leonards Road, Bristol BS7 8SH
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.britishcashloan.co.uk
Bit Trading a trading style of ABA Exchange
Address: 14 Rotermanni, 10111, Tallinn, Estonia
Telephone: 01613941778
Fax: 01613941779
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bit-trading.com
Bitrend
Address: 25 Old Broad St, London, EC2N 1PB
Telephone: +442038688818
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.bitrend.io
YLP & Co
Address: 15A River Road London IG11 0HE
Website: www.ylproperty.co.uk
Pibexa
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre St, Vincent and the Grenadines; LP Suite 3072 15 Bell Street, St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland KY16 9UR; RFC AGS160122FX4, Dirección, BONAMPAK MZ 01 LT 4 Y 5, SUPERMANZANA 8, BENITO JUAREZ, cp 77504. Quintana Roo
Telephone: 02036084791
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.pibexa.com/
Search Investments Now
Website: www.searchinvestmentsnow.com
General Investment Partners
Address: Herron Tower, 110 Bishops Gate, London, EC2N 4AY
Telephone: 01174031493; 02070523766
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.generalinvestment-partners.com
Meritkapital.co (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.meritkapital.co
Lending Expert (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 03308180717
Email: [email protected]
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: