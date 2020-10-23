Liverpool Victoria Financial Services, Fidelity International and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Liverpool Victoria Financial Services, Fidelity International, romeinparis, ICB Capital, First Rate Bonds, ICB Capital, British Cash Loan, Bit Trading, Bitrend, YLP & Co, Pibexa, Search Investments Now, General Investment Partners, Meritkapital.co and Lending Expert.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: