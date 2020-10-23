Menu

Liverpool Victoria Financial Services, Fidelity International and others added to FCA’s warning list

Regulation October 23, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Liverpool Victoria Financial Services, Fidelity International, romeinparis, ICB Capital, First Rate Bonds, ICB Capital, British Cash Loan, Bit Trading, Bitrend, YLP & Co, Pibexa, Search Investments Now, General Investment Partners, Meritkapital.co and Lending Expert.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:

FCA warning
Liverpool Victoria Financial Services (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: 01202985193
Email: [email protected]
Website: buy.highyieldinvestmentbond.com

Fidelity International / Fidelity plc (Clone of FCA authorised firm, recognised product and UK registered company)

Telephone: 02038076755
Email: [email protected]

romeinparis

Telephone: 07393202175
Instagram: @romeinparis

ICB Capital

Address: Street 1615, No:20/A, floor 36, Apt 315, Aerodrom, Skopje, Republic Of North Macedonia, and Mito Hadzivasilev Jasmin, Skopje 1000, Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia
Telephone: 01224928555, 012249801442, 07723720162, 07472874193, +902127068068
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.icb-capital.com, www.icbcapital.net

First Rate Bonds

Website: firstratebonds.co.uk

British Cash Loan

Address: 8 St Leonards Road, Bristol BS7 8SH
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.britishcashloan.co.uk

Bit Trading a trading style of ABA Exchange

Address: 14 Rotermanni, 10111, Tallinn, Estonia
Telephone: 01613941778
Fax: 01613941779
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bit-trading.com

Bitrend

Address: 25 Old Broad St, London, EC2N 1PB
Telephone: +442038688818
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.bitrend.io

YLP & Co

Address: 15A River Road London IG11 0HE
Website: www.ylproperty.co.uk

Pibexa

Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre St, Vincent and the Grenadines; LP Suite 3072 15 Bell Street, St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland KY16 9UR; RFC AGS160122FX4, Dirección, BONAMPAK MZ 01 LT 4 Y 5, SUPERMANZANA 8, BENITO JUAREZ, cp 77504. Quintana Roo
Telephone: 02036084791
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.pibexa.com/

Search Investments Now

Website: www.searchinvestmentsnow.com

General Investment Partners

Address: Herron Tower, 110 Bishops Gate, London, EC2N 4AY
Telephone: 01174031493; 02070523766
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.generalinvestment-partners.com

Meritkapital.co (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Email: [email protected]
Website: www.meritkapital.co

Lending Expert (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: 03308180717
Email: [email protected]

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

