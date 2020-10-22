Capital24 Option, ODD Asset Management and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Capital24 Option, ODD Asset Management, Thebondlab.com, UK Bonds Index, Hayes and Myers Advisors LLC, MARKETFORNOW, Wallwood Broker, PayGlobel, Remington Securities LLC, Safe Assurance, EVFX, Hillwood, Scottish Widows, Etf Market UK Ltd, Cress Capital and UK Bonds Directory.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: