Capital24 Option, ODD Asset Management and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Capital24 Option, ODD Asset Management, Thebondlab.com, UK Bonds Index, Hayes and Myers Advisors LLC, MARKETFORNOW, Wallwood Broker, PayGlobel, Remington Securities LLC, Safe Assurance, EVFX, Hillwood, Scottish Widows, Etf Market UK Ltd, Cress Capital and UK Bonds Directory.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Capital24 Option (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Stag House, Old London Road, Hertford, 13 7LA
Telephone: +1(404) 458-7019
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.capital24option.com
O.D.D. ASSET MANAGEMENT / ODD Asset Management (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +442071830517
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.oddassetmanagement.com
Thebondlab.com
Address: 33 Cavendish Square Marylebone W1G ODT
Telephone: 0207 442 5979
Email: [email protected]
Website: thebondlab.com
UK Bonds Index
Address: 8 Salisbury Square, London EC4Y 8AP
Website: uk-bondsindex.com
Hayes and Myers Advisors LLC
Address: 600 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016, USA
Telephone: +1 914 240 8177
Fax: +1 914 462 4935
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.hayesandmyers.com
MARKETFORNOW (a trading style of DaViko Business LTD)
Telephone number: +420234076353
Address: Second Floor, Sound & Vision House, Francis Rachel Str, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles
Website: www.market4now.com
Email: [email protected]
Wallwood Broker (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +442037699204
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.wallwoodbroker.com
PayGlobel (using details of Former PSD Agent)
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.payglobel.com
Remington Securities LLC
Address: 230 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10169, United States
Telephone: +1 917 795 8250, +1 917 724 2363
Fax: +1 917 924 4670
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.remingtonsecurities.com
Safe Assurance (clone of previously EEA Authorised firm)
Address: 23 Austin Friars, London EC2N 2QP
Telephone: 02037406079
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.safeassurancesa.com
EVFX (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Hong Kong Gold and Silver Commercial Building
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://en.evfxgroup.com/index.html
Hillwood (Clone of EEA Authorised firm)
Address: Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall Street, London EC3V 4AB
Telephone: 02030513229
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.hillwood-ltd.com
Scottish Widows (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0208 064 0442
Email: [email protected]
Etf Market UK Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 1 Canada Square, E145AB
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.etfmarket.co.uk
Cress Capital / Cress-Capital.com (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 52 Park Avenue, London WC09 7EK
Telephone: +441083897843, +442080897893
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cress-capital.com
UK Bonds Directory
Address: Putney Wharf, Putney, London SW15 2JX, United Kingdom
Website: ukbondsdirectory.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
