UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Libra Markets, World Escrow Solutions, Prime Bitcoin Miners, Jones Mutual/GreenRiver OU, IGPFX, Courtiers Investment Services Limited, @ceo.ardy @haleemlifts , Meredith and Gellar Capital Partners, Smith, Barnes & Wood, Pan Atlantic Securities, Allgreen Capital Ltd / Concept4x, Leeway Financial Services, Merrion Stockbrokers Ltd, Linton Capital UK and Akeem Julien.