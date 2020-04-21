Libra Markets, World Escrow Solutions and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Libra Markets, World Escrow Solutions, Prime Bitcoin Miners, Jones Mutual/GreenRiver OU, IGPFX, Courtiers Investment Services Limited, @ceo.ardy @haleemlifts , Meredith and Gellar Capital Partners, Smith, Barnes & Wood, Pan Atlantic Securities, Allgreen Capital Ltd / Concept4x, Leeway Financial Services, Merrion Stockbrokers Ltd, Linton Capital UK and Akeem Julien.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
Libra Markets
Telephone: +442039664432; +49 30 408188916, +49 30 408188917, +49 30 408188918
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://libramarkets.com
World Escrow Solutions
Telephone: 0019144650114
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://worldescrowsolutions.com
Prime Bitcoin Miners
Address: 6700 W Morelos PL, Chandler, AZ 85226. USA
Telephone: +1 302 595 8559
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://primebitcoinminers.com
Jones Mutual/GreenRiver OU
Address: Harju maakond, Tallinn, Keslinna linnaosa,Parda tn 4, 10151, Estonia and 77 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Grand Canal Docklands, Dublin, Ireland
Telephone: +353 -76 680 5512; +372- 880 4891; 0117 205 0663; +353766805512; +447853373015; 3728804891
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://jonesmutual.com
IGPFX (clone of Authorised Electronic Money Institution)
Telephone: 0899 612 9625, 01888 335 250
Website: igpfx.com
Courtiers Investment Services Limited (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +33 971077494, +33 971077496
Email: [email protected]
@ceo.ardy @haleemlifts
Instagram: ceo.ardy haleemlifts
Telephone: 07549795296; 07800520423 or 07305273005
Meredith and Gellar Capital Partners
Address: 12 E 58th Street, New York, NY 10022, United States
Telephone: +1 917 284 9859
Fax: +1 917 398 7265
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.meredithgellarcapitalpartners.com
Smith, Barnes & Wood
Address: 601 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, USA
Telephone: +1 516 344 8820
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.smithbarnesandwood.com
Pan Atlantic Securities
Address: Floor 13110, Bishops Gate, London, EC2N 4AD
395 Hudson St, Floor 7, New York, NY, 10014, Hudson Square
1 George Dock IFSC, Dublin 1, Ireland, D01 X5XP
Telephone: +1 646 585 0475, +353 755 805 290, 0800 802 1004
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.panatlanticsecurities.com
Allgreen Capital Ltd / Concept4x
Address: 8 Copthall Roseau Valley 00152, Commonwealth of Dominica
Telephone: +35722000648
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://concept4x.com
Leeway Financial Services (clone of appointed representative firm)
Firm Name: Leeway Financial Services Ltd
Firm Reference Number: 672852
Address: Trinity Chase, 2 St. Johns Court, Ware, Hertfordshire SG12 7SE
Merrion Stockbrokers Ltd (clone)
Address: 2nd Floor, Guild House, Guild Street, Dublin 3, 662880
Block C, The Sweepstakes, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Co Dublin, Ireland
1 Canada Square, London, E14 5AB
Floors 18-21, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, SE1 9SG. United Kingdom
Telephone: 0208 126 0796, 0208 126 0969, 0203 129 7707, 0208 128 1801, 0208 126 1575
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.merrionbrokerage.com, www.merrionbrokers.com, www.themerrionstockbrokers.com, www.themerrion-stockbrokers.com
Linton Capital UK (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Suite 202, 45 Beach St, London, EC2 8AD
International Business Centre, Suite 811 Tsimshatsui Centre, East Wing, 66 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui East, Kowlook, Hong Kong
Telephone: 00852 8192 6713
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.lintoncapital-uk.com
Akeem Julien
Telephone: +44 0330 995 1247, +44 7748 162596,+447800599894 and +447516341967
Email: [email protected]
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: