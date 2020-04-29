Cryptotraderoptions, SLBE BVBA and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Cryptotraderoptions, SLBE BVBA, Alpstone Capital Services Limited, South West Capital Partners LLP, Forex Boss Ahmed, Apex Capital Associates, Nat International Funds, Deutsche Bank UK / DB UK, Coinshield, Integral Development Asset Management, Global Wealth Investment, Brookfield Investment Funds Plc, Black Panda Loans / Quick Lends, CFAM FX / CFAN FX and Class Wealth Management.