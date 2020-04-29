Cryptotraderoptions, SLBE BVBA and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Cryptotraderoptions, SLBE BVBA, Alpstone Capital Services Limited, South West Capital Partners LLP, Forex Boss Ahmed, Apex Capital Associates, Nat International Funds, Deutsche Bank UK / DB UK, Coinshield, Integral Development Asset Management, Global Wealth Investment, Brookfield Investment Funds Plc, Black Panda Loans / Quick Lends, CFAM FX / CFAN FX and Class Wealth Management.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
Cryptotraderoptions
Address: 66 Great Suffolk St, London, SE1 0BL, UK
Telephone: +15203650313
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://cryptotraderoptions.com/en/
SLBE BVBA (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: The Shard, 32 London Bridge St, London, SE1 9SG, United Kingdom
Telephone: 02036036294
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.slbe-bvba.com
Alpstone Capital Services Limited (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44(0)203 745 9198
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.alpstonecapital.co.uk, www.alpstone-capital.co.uk
South West Capital Partners LLP (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 2034752663
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.southwestcapitalpartners.co.uk/index.html
Forex Boss Ahmed
Snapchat: @ForexBossAhmed
Telephone: 07958483831; 07946187890
Apex Capital Associates
Address: 25th Floor, 30 Broad St. Financial District, New York City, NY 10005, United States, USA
Telephone: 1 914 240 8933
Fax: 1 914 462 3913
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.apexcapitalassoc.com
Nat International Funds (Clone firm)
Telephone: 0203 137 4205, +1 646 741 7836
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.natinternationalfunds.com, www.natinternational-funds.com
Deutsche Bank UK / DB UK (Clone of FCA Authorised firm)
Telephone: 0203 983 6006
Email: [email protected]
Coinshield
Address: 4 Gardd Y Meddyg, Risca, Newport, NP11 6ET
Telephone: 07451282852
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.coinshieldltd.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/coinshieldltd/
Integral Development Asset Management (Clone firm)
Address: One Canada Square, London, Canary Wharf, E14 5AB
Telephone: 020 3769 6327
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.integral-am.com
Global Wealth Investment (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.globalwealthinvestment.com
Brookfield Investment Funds Plc (Clone of FCA Authorised Schedule 5 firm)
Contact: Mr. Phil Samuels
Addresses: The Exchange Building, George’s Dock, International Financial Services Centre, Dublin 1,D01 P2V6, Ireland
Exchange Tower, 1 Harbour Exchange Square, London, E14 9GE, United Kingdom
Telephone: +353 1 691 7462, +44 207 660 1459
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://brookfieldinvestmentfundsplc.net/
Black Panda Loans / Quick Lends (clone firm)
Telephone: 0330 8084 575
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://blackpandaloans.co.uk/
CFAM FX / CFAN FX (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0207 258 9872
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cfamfx.com
Class Wealth Management (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 55 Wells street, London, W1T 3PT
Telephone: 02080898740
Email: [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]
Website: www.classwealth.com
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
