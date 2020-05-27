New Zealand FMA adds New Economic Evolution of the World to its warning list

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
The New Zealand regulator found that New Economic Evolution of the World (NEEW) (formerly Skyway Investment Group, Skyway Capital, Skyway Group) website lists bank account number in the name of a third party in Russia.
The FMA warned the public back in July 2019 and July 2018 against Skyway offering financial services in New Zealand without being registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand. Both, Skyway and RSW Investment Group Ltd are not registered as financial service providers and are not permitted to provide financial services to New Zealand residents.
The FMA has also founds warnings about Skyway from regulators in Belgium, Lithuania and Estonia.
The New Zealand watchdog is also concerned that Mana Atua Mana Maori and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa may be operating a scam.
The entity’s website, www.atua-gov.org, is not registered to provide financial services and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa is not a registered bank in New Zealand.
The Reserve Bank has also published a warning about Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa.