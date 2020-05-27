LeapRate
New Zealand FMA adds New Economic Evolution of the World to its warning list

Regulation May 27, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


New Zealand FMA today added New Economic Evolution of the World and Mana Atua Mana Maori and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised to operate with caution when dealing with the two entities due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the companies:

Trading Name: New Economic Evolution of the World (NEEW)
Associated entities: RSW Investment Group Ltd, NEEW-TNG Ltd, Skyway Investment Group, Skyway Capital, Skyway Group, TNG Limited and RTN Limited
Address: ABM Chambers, PO BOX 2283, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.
Phone: +7 495 281 51 07
Websites: www.tng-neew.com/en and www.my-cryptounit.com and www.skywayinvestgroup.com
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Skype: NEEW Support

Entity Name: Mana Atua Mana Maori and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa
Website: www.atua-gov.org
Phone: 64-9-4208020

The New Zealand regulator found that New Economic Evolution of the World (NEEW) (formerly Skyway Investment Group, Skyway Capital, Skyway Group) website lists bank account number in the name of a third party in Russia.

“RTN” Limited Legal address: 664081, Irkutsk, Krasnokazachya st. 133/5
INN/KPP: 3811031100/381101001
OGRN: 1153850012557
Registration date: 24.03.2015 г.
Payment account: 40702810448100001478
Correspondent account: 30101810000000000201
Bank BIC : 044525201
Bank: PJSC AKB “AVANGARD”, Moscow

The FMA warned the public back in July 2019 and July 2018 against Skyway offering financial services in New Zealand without being registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand. Both, Skyway and RSW Investment Group Ltd are not registered as financial service providers and are not permitted to provide financial services to New Zealand residents.

The FMA has also founds warnings about Skyway from regulators in Belgium, Lithuania and Estonia.

The New Zealand watchdog is also concerned that Mana Atua Mana Maori and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa may be operating a scam.

The entity’s website, www.atua-gov.org, is not registered to provide financial services and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa is not a registered bank in New Zealand.

The Reserve Bank has also published a warning about Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa.

