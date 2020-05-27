New Zealand FMA adds New Economic Evolution of the World to its warning list

New Zealand FMA today added New Economic Evolution of the World and Mana Atua Mana Maori and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised to operate with caution when dealing with the two entities due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the companies:

Trading Name: New Economic Evolution of the World (NEEW)

Associated entities: RSW Investment Group Ltd, NEEW-TNG Ltd, Skyway Investment Group, Skyway Capital, Skyway Group, TNG Limited and RTN Limited

Address: ABM Chambers, PO BOX 2283, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

Phone: +7 495 281 51 07

Websites: www.tng-neew.com/en and www.my-cryptounit.com and www.skywayinvestgroup.com

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Skype: NEEW Support

Entity Name: Mana Atua Mana Maori and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa

Website: www.atua-gov.org

Phone: 64-9-4208020