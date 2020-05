New Zealand FMA today added Pioneer Income to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator is concerned that the entity may be involved in a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the company:

Entity Name: Pioneer Income

Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ, ENGLAND

Website: https://pioneerincome.com/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +64 27 744 5713 (New Zealand), +64 4 974 9470 (New Zealand), +1 (636) 383 4528(outside of New Zealand)